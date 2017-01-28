Governor’s boycott

It’s bad enough that we have an unhinged president dictating dangerous policies while lying his head off using “alternative facts,” but now we have our equally unstable governor threatening to block business at Florida’s sea ports that would be beneficial to Cuba and the United States.
Why doesn’t he threaten to boycott ports doing business with other oppressive regimes such as China, Russia and Venezuela? What ever happened to, “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer?”
Pamela Egloff,
Coconut Grove
