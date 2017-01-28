Social media suicide

Currently, there is nothing that can be done about hundreds of people who watch and comment with derision as a girl commits suicide while live-streaming it on Facebook.
Seems simple: Devise a law that goes after anyone who watches such a thing and doesn’t try to do something about it. Charge them with accessory or develop some new category. It’s bad enough that social media has resulted in a lousy society of voyeurs who take their bad manners into the real world and stare at people. Let’s find a way to end this.
Will they live-stream the deportations of undocumented immigrants while hateful people watch and cheer from their little rooms? Is this where we’re headed? Pathetic. Oh yes, we’re such a Christian society.
Neris Franco, Miami
