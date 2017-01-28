Mayor caves

Miami Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, threatened by President Trump over the county’s refusal to detain undocumented immigrants, capitulated the moral high ground. So now, Miami-Dade jails will indefinitely detain immigrants and report them to the feds.
Other major U.S. cities, faced with the same threats from Washington, D.C., opted to stand firm, refusing to hold people based on their immigration status.
I am disgusted that Gimenez has shown such a lack of leadership.
Cynthia Albert,
Miami Beach
