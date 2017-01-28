Thank President Trump

Two weeks ago in Miami, on a day named after Martin Luther King, in a park named after Martin Luther King, eight innocent young blacks were shot, apparently by a teenager with a mile-long criminal record.
Not a peep from columnist Leonard Pitts Jr.
Last week, the Dow eclipsed 20,000 for the first time in history, turbocharged by business and investor confidence in Donald Trump’s anti-regulation, pro-growth policies.
Also thanks to Trump, those who sincerely believe that their god wants us dead, will find it more difficult to enter this country.
During the campaign, the Miami Herald was blind to Trump’s appeal. Now, the Herald is equally blind to Trump’s accomplishments.
Michael Gable, Aventura
