No respect

Re Michael A. Lindenberger’s Jan. 18 oped, “Yes, it’s disrespectful to boycott President Trump’s inauguration.“ The boycott was a clear message of disrespect.
But why does Trump deserve respect when he has personally, repeatedly and directly disrespected hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people by name — people whose only sin was to disagree with him. Take the Republican candidates who ran against him and who now shamelessly grovel at his feet.
Furthermore, Trump has disrespected organizations and classes of people who number in the hundreds of millions. Yes, I accept that he won the election and that he is legally our president. In fact, I honor the office more than he does. But the man who sits in that office, Trump, does not deserve respect. And he will not get mine.
Joseph Prospero, Kendall
Comments