Altered facts

President Trump’s news media strategy depends on “alternative facts” that were offered by his press secretary and top adviser on the first weekend of his presidency, instead of the real facts.
Obviously, the truth and provable facts are no longer the norm, and now we should expect the falsehoods that he so famously relied on during his campaign to continue right into the White House.
This is the stuff of third-rate dictatorships and banana republics. It has no place in our democracy, which has a high regard for truth and reporting the facts.
Betty Fleisher,
Aventura
