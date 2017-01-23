Why does the new 75-year Virginia Key Marina lease Request for Proposal (RFP) still include almost all of the submerged land north of it and half of the whole bay north of the Marine Stadium?
The 300 additional new boat slips that were to be built in this sensitive area have been removed because of strong public opinion; yet the many acres of submerged land are included in the new RFP.
If the developers can have a 75-year lease, why can’t the citizens have the same 75-year moratorium of any development of our bay, property and parks? Why do we need to continually fight to retain their sovereignty?
The entire bay area north of the current marina, RFP, and stadium need to be controlled by the City Parks and Recreation Department.
Bob Deresz, Miami
Comments