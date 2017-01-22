North Beach plans

With the start of a new year, it’s good to reflect on the past and prepare for the future.
As a North Beach resident, I’m proud of how my fellow neighbors came together in 2016 to participate in the area’s master plan process.
Through my participation in the Master Steering Committee, it was energizing to work hand-in-hand with the community to reach a consensus on the issues that matter most to us all.
The residents were prepared for change and engaged throughout the process.
From a vibrant town center, to more walkable streets, to bringing new life to Ocean Terrace, I am eager to see how the plan and our neighborhood will evolve.
I thank city of Miami Beach leaders for their commitment and look forward to working with them all toward a successful 2017 for North Beach.
Margueritte W. Ramos, Miami Beach
Comments