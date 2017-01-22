Letters to the Editor

January 22, 2017 2:00 PM

Trump’s maturity

Someone smarter than I once said: “Freedom of speech is a right; good judgment is a responsibility.”

As Donald Trump begins his tenure as president, it is my sincere hope that he begins to demonstrate good judgment.

Marlin Ebbert,

Coral Gables

Letters to the Editor

