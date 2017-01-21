May Trump mature

I did not vote for Donald Trump, but he is now our president. I disagree with those who protest under the banner, “Not our president.” I also disagree with those congressional lawmakers who refused to attend the inauguration, which celebrates the uniqueness of our democracy: its orderly and peaceful process for the transition of power to a new administration.
I hope Trump will grow into the great office; that he will stop responding to every insult; that his views will mature and evolve; that he will end his cavalier tweeting and realize that presidential expressions have great import in the eyes of the world; and that careless words can lead to war and tragedy. Most important, I hope that he will show a willingness to learn and change, traits that were noticeably absent during his campaign.
Robert S. Steinberg,
Palmetto Bay
