Letters to the Editor

January 21, 2017 2:00 PM

May Trump mature

I did not vote for Donald Trump, but he is now our president. I disagree with those who protest under the banner, “Not our president.” I also disagree with those congressional lawmakers who refused to attend the inauguration, which celebrates the uniqueness of our democracy: its orderly and peaceful process for the transition of power to a new administration.

I hope Trump will grow into the great office; that he will stop responding to every insult; that his views will mature and evolve; that he will end his cavalier tweeting and realize that presidential expressions have great import in the eyes of the world; and that careless words can lead to war and tragedy. Most important, I hope that he will show a willingness to learn and change, traits that were noticeably absent during his campaign.

Robert S. Steinberg,

Palmetto Bay

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos