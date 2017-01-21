Come on, media

The media, generally, and journalists in particular, mostly are smart and resourceful, which is why I don’t understand their attitude toward, and treatment of, Donald Trump.
If they can’t who can get past the fact that he is the president and stop trying to sabotage his every move, they will find that if you treat him fairly and don’t attack him at every opportunity, he will probably be one of the most accessible presidents to date. That should be what journalists want.
It must be clear to the media by now that he is not a politician. They have to change their tactics because he is not going to change his.
Come on — let’s give this man support. We have major problems in our country and elected leaders need all the help and support we the people can give them.
Mary Bastek, Aventura
