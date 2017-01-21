Letters to the Editor

January 21, 2017 3:30 PM

Going forth

Re Leonard Pitts Jr.’s Jan. 18 column, “I will not go forward quietly”: Well stated, Mr. Pitts — a “white noise of badness” indeed. Thank you for putting my thoughts into print. May we always have the will to move forward.

Karen Kerr, South Miami

