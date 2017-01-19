Malakoff excels in public service

I was disappointed in the Jan. 17 article “Miami Beach Commissioner Joy Malakoff won’t seek reelection in November.” It dishonored her decades of public service by minimizing her contributions.
Commissioner Malakoff has served on the Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board and chaired both the Planning Board and Board of Adjustment in addition to her four years as city commissioner.
As city commissioner, Joy Malakoff’s has accomplished several things, including the city’s first adaptive beach access, “Sabrina’s Beach.” She has championed accessible playgrounds throughout the city and put a new, proactive emphasis on increasing landscaping and shade canopy through our public-works projects — as well as the Commemorative Tree program.
Many land-use improvements she pushed for stemmed from her participation on the Blue Ribbon Panel on Sea Level Rise, including higher finished floor elevations and higher sea walls, water retention on site, adjusted grade, height increases for commercial buildings on Alton Road, groundwater discharge and pump stations.
She spoke up for many quality-of-life improvements, such as strong regulations on short-term rentals, protection from the proliferation of “McMansions” such as greater setbacks and more green space; and the “Can on Every Corner” to improve cleanliness in the city. She has championed the arts, families, workforce housing, among other things.
Commissioner Malakoff deserves proper acknowledgment for her service to the City of Miami Beach — and I’m sure she is not done yet.
Over the next 10 months, Miami Beach will continue to benefit from her dignified and selfless public service. She will be missed.
John Elizabeth Alemán,
commissioner, Miami Beach
