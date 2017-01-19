Term limits

Democratic Rep. John Lewis saying he doesn’t consider Donald Trump a “legitimate president” is the perfect example as to why the members of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, should be term-limited.
Lewis is a 16-term Georgia congressman who obviously has lost sense of reality. If he has a legitimate complaint, he should take legal action against the electoral process and officials and not create more divisions in an already-divided country.
Enough is enough. Lewis’ candidate lost. He, of all people, should respect the process.
Juan Pablo Aleman, Miami
