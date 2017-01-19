Letters to the Editor

January 19, 2017 10:52 PM

Term limits

Democratic Rep. John Lewis saying he doesn’t consider Donald Trump a “legitimate president” is the perfect example as to why the members of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, should be term-limited.

Lewis is a 16-term Georgia congressman who obviously has lost sense of reality. If he has a legitimate complaint, he should take legal action against the electoral process and officials and not create more divisions in an already-divided country.

Enough is enough. Lewis’ candidate lost. He, of all people, should respect the process.

Juan Pablo Aleman, Miami

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Edwin Pope honored by Miami Dolphins

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos