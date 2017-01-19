Standing guard

On Friday, as we tune in to watch the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States, there will be something to celebrate: our nation’s great tradition of peaceful leadership transitions. Many of us, however, will be mourning the death of democracy as we know it.
The media should not let the glitter and scandals of this presidency distract them from exposing the threats it poses to the well-being of our citizens, the integrity of our democracy and the security of the international order. They should use the tools at their disposal — more than anything, inquisitive minds and passionate hearts — to fight the havoc already being wreaked by the incoming administration. This is the just side of history.
Elizabeth Rosen,
Bonita Springs
