At a time when workplace deaths and injuries continue, most recently with three deaths in Key Largo on Monday, the United States cannot afford to have a secretary of labor who does not put workers first.
Nominee Andrew Puzder has shown complete disregard for his own employees and has been quoted as preferring automation because, “They’re always polite, they always up-sell, they never take a vacation, they never show up late, there’s never a slip-and-fall, or an age, sex or race discrimination case.”
Puzder’s restaurant chain has also been found guilty of wage theft numerous times by the Wage & Hour Division of the Department of Labor, the same agency over which Puzder would be in charge.
We have made great strides to address wage theft in Florida and definitely do not need a setback at the federal level. Sadly, Puzder would be much more of an anti-labor secretary.
Jeanette Smith, Miami
Comments