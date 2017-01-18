Off the trolley

I am pleased that free trolleys have been added in Miami Beach, but astounded that they are so inaccessible for the handicapped and elderly. To enter and ride, one must climb five steep steps.
Who would have thought that an amenity like this, meant to make our residents’ lives easier, is completely unavailable to anyone using a walker or a wheelchair, has some mobility issues, or is a senior?
I thought that we were moving in the direction of welcoming those less able. Was I mistaken? Isn’t it the law?
Joyce Zaritsky, Miami Beach
