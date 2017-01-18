Awaiting justice

Re the Jan. 18 story “Charges are dropped in the rabbi’s murder”: Dropping the charges in this case seems to be the smart decision at this time. There is no hurry in a murder case, and it is better to get compelling evidence to get a conviction than to try the case with less than that.
The Jewish community and others who ache inside because of this senseless murder will be patient and, by the way, will not throw rocks, burn businesses or hurt innocent people because of the prosecutor’s decision. That is not what civilized society does.
We will just wait, and justice will be served.
Bill Bieler, Aventura
