Electoral damage

The invasion of Iraq was given to us by the Electoral College, which now has given us the deconstruction of the American presidency and the reconstruction of the Soviet Union. Don’t be surprised if you see a Trump Tower go up in Kiev after Putin completes his takeover of Ukraine.
Welcome to the “Trumputin” era in which lies become truth and truth becomes lies. Nevertheless, some people believe that this is what the Founding Fathers intended. It is time for the Electoral College to fade into history and let democracy reign in the United States.
Howard Golden,
Miami
