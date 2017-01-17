Rubio’s vote

If anyone has any doubt which way Marco Rubio is going to vote regarding Rex Tillerson’s nomination, you can rest assured he is voting, as he always has, for party, not people. He didn’t think twice before voting No on assurances by party reps that pre-existing conditions would be spared once they repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Comrade Rex, you have nothing to worry about. Marco will welcome you with open arms.
As for millions in need of healthcare, good luck with that.
Wilfred Lara,
West Kendall
