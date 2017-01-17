Trust issues

As a U.S. citizen, I am honestly afraid now that Donald Trump will take the oath of office and become president this week.
His ties with Russia are disturbing and treasonous; his promise to build a wall with Mexico also is troubling — and financially impossible; that he will separate his business ties from his presidency is a promise only the ignorant can believe.
I used to believe the office of the president was the greatest advocate for our people, not Russian interests.
But if we cannot trust our President, who can we trust?
God save us.
Vivian Fernandez, Miami
