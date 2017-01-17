Right to health

The Affordable Care Act, ultimately, is based on an American principle: that people should care about their fellow citizens and therefore support the human right of all citizens to medical treatment.
In repealing Obamacare, the Republican Party is catering to further division of the citizenry, pitting the people who have health insurance against those who need it but can’t afford it. They are ripping apart the compact of mutual support and interdependence that has long made this nation great.
Martin W.G. King,
Delray Beach
