January 17, 2017 7:42 PM

Replacement care

The Miami Herald has now confirmed what many of us who work in South Florida’s ERs of have long suspected — we have the highest penetration of Obamacare enrollees in the nation.

While the Affordable Care Act is far from perfect, it does give patients options for follow-up care and management of both emergent and chronic conditions not available to those without insurance.

Without details of a better option available, I would like our congressional representatives and governor to explain how having no coverage is preferable to at least some insurance.

Joe Scott, M.D.,

Coral Gables

