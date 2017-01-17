Replacement care

The Miami Herald has now confirmed what many of us who work in South Florida’s ERs of have long suspected — we have the highest penetration of Obamacare enrollees in the nation.
While the Affordable Care Act is far from perfect, it does give patients options for follow-up care and management of both emergent and chronic conditions not available to those without insurance.
Without details of a better option available, I would like our congressional representatives and governor to explain how having no coverage is preferable to at least some insurance.
Joe Scott, M.D.,
Coral Gables
