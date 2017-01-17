Aiming high

The life story of FIU student Price Destinobles, on the Jan. 15 Opinion page, reminds us that education is indeed the key to a prosperous future for young people in our community. Price’s success is largely because of the support and guidance he received from 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, a program started by U.S. Rep. Frederica S. Wilson to help boys navigate the transition to adulthood.
Almost all of the young men in the program graduate from high school and have the opportunity to earn scholarships and, ultimately, university degrees. Some of them, like Price, come to FIU. We are so proud of them!
On behalf of FIU, I want to thank and congratulate Rep. Wilson for inspiring a generation of young men to aim higher and succeed, and for leading the way in finding solutions to help the young people in our community reach their potential.
Mark B. Rosenberg, president, FIU, Miami
