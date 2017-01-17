ACA repeal an evil act

I want to believe that members of the GOP aren’t evil, but taking steps to immediately repeal Obamacare without any plans for a replacement is an act of evil.
The Declaration of Independence highlights our inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. But Republicans only respect the idea of life when restricting a woman’s right to choose.
When it comes to protecting millions of Americans victimized by viciously cyclical poverty, they fail.
The United States is under siege from a party that denies the right to life to millions, denies the right of my generation to inherit our planet by denying climate change and whose leader is a racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, inexperienced, out-of-touch billionaire with ties to Russia and allegations of sexual assault.
I am not attacking conservatism, I always welcome discourse and discussion; this is about a terrifying power trip that has the potential to destroy our democracy. It has failed big nations before, and they have survived — but the actual planet is now at risk.
Ian Zigel, Miami Beach
