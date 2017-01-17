Letters to the Editor

School-bus safety

Quite often, I read or hear about school buses all over the country getting involved in accidents. It is horrific that, at times, children on the buses are injured or killed.

For years, I have been trying to get seat belts on school buses with no success.

It makes me furious that when the police stop adults in cars and get a ticket if they don’t have a seat belt on.

What have either Miami-Dade school chief Alberto Carvalho or School Board Chair Larry Feldman done to protect our children by getting seat belts on school buses?

Joan Robbins, Aventura

