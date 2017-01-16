Foreign policy

As President Obama does his farewell tour, I am particularly struck by two of his most recent policy departures. At last, we’ve had a president not afraid to do the right thing when it comes to foreign affairs.
For too long, we have had Israel and its U.S. allies dictating our positions, but the recent U.N. vote represents a new balance.
And in the same way, our Cuba policy has been held hostage by the exile community, a failed agenda that Obama has rejected. The yoke has been shed, if only for now.
David C. Hancock,
Coconut Grove
