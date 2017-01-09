I have just watched President Obama and his most gracious first lady, Michelle Obama, walk off the stage and into history. As I watched them leave, it was with a terrible sense of sadness, knowing we will not see that level of true style and grace, if ever again in our public life.
Whatever vulgarities, dangers or uncertainties the immediate future may hold, we should retain a memory of President Obama and his family as true standards of American values, dignity and leadership that we pray will one day return.
Patrick Alexander, Coral Gables
