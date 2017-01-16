Rex Smith’s column of Jan. 12, “Donald Trump can unite us around our American freedoms,” is faulty on three counts. First, asking us to give credit to Trump for speaking his mind without a filter; by early adulthood most have learned to think before speaking. Trump’s mouth will no doubt be part of his eventual downfall.
Smith also claims that Trump “drew the affection of nearly half of American voters.”
Two significant points here: He drew less than half of those who voted; Clinton drew more. This is hardly a mandate — despite his deluded belief that he was given one.
Finally, asking us to imagine that a person whose campaign rhetoric consisted of lies, bigotry and hatred of others and who lacks depth of thought or character is now capable of giving an inaugural speech for unity and cohesiveness? Ha!
Christopher Cooke-Yarborough, South Miami
