On MLK Day, Florida marks strides in equality

On Monday, Floridians will once again observe the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, honoring the man who advanced and steered a civil rights movement that pushed America toward equality and justice for all persons.
Dr. King and his followers stood in strong opposition to racial discrimination. Florida is no stranger to racial inequities.
Yet, the Sunshine State has made incredible strides toward ending racial injustices and discrimination since the days when Dr. King was leading the civil rights movement.
Despite advances, prejudice and inequality still exist in many forms. Since 1969, the Florida Commission on Human Relations has sought to address these issues by helping to eliminate discrimination and ensuring the fair treatment of all people.
The leadership and staff of the Commission work diligently to ensure that unfair treatment based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, pregnancy, national origin, age and marital status.
As we reflect upon this leader and the day we celebrate his memory, let it be a time for all Floridians to echo the bravery shown by not only Dr. King, but all those who stood up for equality in the face of injustice.
Tony Jenkins, vice chair,
Florida Commission on
Human Relations
