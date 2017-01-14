Our communities need volunteers to keep them strong.
The less people volunteer, the more underserved children, families and adults don’t get the help they need to lead productive and fulfilling lives.
For more than 20 years, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service has encouraged individuals to volunteer their time to improve their communities.
But the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that volunteerism has been on the decline. In our busy day-to-day lives, volunteering can quickly take a back seat to other obligations and priorities.
This year, let’s come together and make 2017 a year of community service where we heal our differences and give back to strengthen the places we live, work and play.
We all should make this MLK holiday a day on, not a day off.
There are tons of volunteer opportunities available through numerous organizations on Monday.
The Y and our community partners like FPL, the Miami Heat, Florida Panthers, Broward College and others, are offering 20 service project sites.
We’re encouraging everyone to use this day as a call to action to get involved — in large or small ways — to make our communities better.
Whatever you do, make sure you “Stand for Something!”
Sheryl A. Woods, Fort Lauderdale
