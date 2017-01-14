Reform needed

El Salvador has the highest rate of femicide in the world.
Honduras, the highest rate of homicide, followed by Venezuela and Belize. Haiti cracks the top three for human trafficking.
Not to downplay Cuba’s poverty and dictatorship, but you cannot look at the list of immigrants escaping hardships and horrors and in good conscience say every Cuban gets to go to the front of the line.
The policy may have had goodhearted motivations and intentions, but it was deeply unfair.
Hopefully, my fellow Cuban Americans will treat this loss of privilege as an opportunity to push for compassionate and inclusive immigration reform.
Catherine Fernandez, Miami
