Mind hacking

While most Americans are now rightfully concerned regarding the intelligence reports about Russia’s — and Putin’s — hand at hacking U.S. organizations’ and individuals’ computers to undermine the 2016 presidential election; most worrisome, is the successful “hacking” of the American voters’ minds.
How an educated, intelligent and experienced public servant could have even been compared but much less lose to an egomaniac, braggart, bully and liar with no community or civic participation to his name is well beyond conceivable. Enough proof computers were not the only items hacked during the 2016 election process!
Graciela Catasus,
Miami Beach
