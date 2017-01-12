New procedures

In reference to the shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport, new protocols and procedures are absolutely needed to limit a travelers’ access to their firearms while still in vulnerable areas at the facility.
A designated officer should examine the firearm and meet the passenger in person.
The passenger’s boarding pass should be stamped “firearm in checked baggage.” This portion of the boarding pass is collected at boarding gates. The baggage is assigned at point of destination in a different conveyor not accessible to the passenger. The officer reserves the authority to decide disposition of the firearm based on his assessment.
Communication should be established via the airport’s internet between the two locations. The receiving officer must meet the passenger in person for potential motivation in breaching safety.
Exceptions are military and security officers on a mission after presenting valid mission orders at point of origin.
Oscar Alvarado, Miami
