Truth-blurring

Herald columnist Frida Ghitis’ Jan. 11 opinion piece on CNN.com “Donald Trump is ‘gaslighting’ all of us” captured what I’ve been struggling with all along about Donald Trump.
Like many people who are frustrated with the crazy-making of a “gaslighter,” I’ve withdrawn from the political arena for my own mental well-being.
I’ve been politically active my whole life, but now feel the overwhelming sense of deceit and lies coming from Washington is just too much. He said he’d clean out the swamp, but he is replacing it with a cesspool.
Vickie Ahumada,
Oceanside
