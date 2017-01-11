Trump’s class

On Jan. 20, Donald J. Trump will become president of the United States. From all accounts, he doesn’t read books, doesn’t attend concerts, operas, ballets and plays, doesn’t visit museums and art exhibits and only watches war movies such as his favorite, Patton.
If asked to identify Whitman, he might say “candy maker.” So the leader of our country and the free world is a person who disdains intellectuals and denigrates them as elitists.
Yet, on second thought, Trump is the perfect president for these times. As a thorough materialist, he embodies what Thorstein B. Veblen called “conspicuous consumption,” in his “Theory of the Leisure Class,” which is the fetish of contemporary American society.
Sanford J. Smoller, South Miami
