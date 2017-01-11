Theft on Miami Beach

The beloved warden in “The Shawshank Redemption” may have said it best: “prisoner just disappears like a fart in the wind …”
Sad to say, but Miami Beach’s top officials allowed much the same thing and are now scratching their heads wondering how $3.6 million in city funds vanished months ago. We now have the chief financial officer demoting herself as it all occurred on her watch.
What about the city manager, Jimmy Morales? Why not have him reassigned to the city clerk’s office doing some entry-level cashier window duty? It’s a good start in learning the basics of following the money.
Hamish Stuart, Medley
Comments