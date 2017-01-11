Beware of Trump

As our professional intelligence agencies get ridiculed and raked over the coals by the president-elect, I hope both George W. Bush and Dick Cheney realize the enormity of their mistakes and the real harm that their decisions continue to produce.
The intelligence information they received from our professionals was accurate. It was the politicians who twisted the data and distorted it for their own political and economic gain.
And here we go again. Donald Trump asks, What’s the big deal if Russia meddled?
Producing his tax returns might better help answer that question — and also explain why he wants to downsize and reshape the intelligence community as well
Richard W. Hoffman,
Coral Gables
