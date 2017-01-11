Gun dangers

1:57 Did Florida overpay for private prison contract? Pause

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

1:57 Line to check bags at Fort Lauderdale airport stretches outside

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

0:44 Passengers run for cover at FLL airport

2:19 MiamiCentral train station begins to take shape

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:51 Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail