The Jan. 4 Miami Herald article “Environmentalists vs. Trump” paints an uncertain, unpromising picture for the future of our environment under a Trump presidency. When it comes to tackling global warming, though, it’s not environmentalists vs. Trump. It’s Trump vs. the public.
A majority of Floridians believe global warming is a serious threat. With rising sea levels, more severe storms and an increase in heat-related illnesses, Floridians are unfortunately all too familiar with global warming’s impacts, and we are eager to mitigate and adapt, given what’s at stake.
Scott Pruitt, Donald Trump’s pick to head the EPA, denies the science that global warming is real and has sued the EPA to overturn critical environmental protections. It’s clear Pruitt is unfit to administer the laws he would be entrusted to enforce. Sens. Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson must stand with Floridians and defend climate progress by rejecting Pruitt’s nomination.
Turner Lott,
St. Petersburg
