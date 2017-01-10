Rubio’s priorities

In his very first week of the new session, our senator, Marco Rubio wasted no time in reintroducing legislation to preserve the wealth of the top one percent.
Under the guise of protecting the family farm, Rubio reintroduced legislation that would eliminate estate taxes on the wealthiest Americans: individuals with assets of $5.5 million and couples with assets of $11 million, not exactly your average middle class American!
The estate tax, which was enacted under the Woodrow Wilson administration, is an effective tool for preventing the concentration of enormous wealth in the hands of a relatively few American families.
Senator Rubio, why is the top one percent your top priority?
Why haven’t you introduced legislation that would benefit the majority of your constituents who belong to the middle class?
Teri Miller, Hialeah
