Missing mug shot

Jay Weaver’s Jan. 5 article, “A grandmother is latest to join flow of fraud fugitives to Cuba,” provided the mug shots, ages, “occupations,” and Medicare fraud charges for six Miami individuals labeled as Medicare fraud fugitives.
A sixth mug shot should have been added, and should read as follows: “Rick Scott; Age: 65, Governor of the state of Florida.”
As the former CEO of Columbia HCA, Scott oversaw the largest theft of medical funds in Medicare history. His company paid fines of $1.7 billion resulting from the fraud conviction, the largest Medicare fraud of the time in 1997.
Scott was never charged. He claimed no knowledge of his company’s fraudulent actions. Fled to Tallahassee.
Charles E. Hannemann,
Palmetto Bay
