Politicized violence

I am totally mystified how youths terrorizing a disabled man in Chicago and showing it on Facebook impact upon President Obama’s legacy — whatever that may turn out to be.
I believe that some people are so blinded by their political positions, whatever they may be, that they lose sight of what is really meaningful in today’s world.
Man’s inhumanity to man is too easily excused, explained or dismissed only in terms of one’s political stance. How sad and inhumane.
Kristi Bettendorf,
Kendall
