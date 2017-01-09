Silly Gov. Scott

Gov. Rick Scott’s childish political stunt demeans the deaths of the five travelers at the Fort Lauderdale airport.
He disrespected the office of the president by talking only with the president-elect and vice president-elect, neither of whom has not assumed office yet.
I know that the tea party bully has had a personal grudge against President Obama since 2010, but citizens’ lives should never be used for petty politics.
Because of his disdain for President Obama, or anything achieved under his presidency, Scott refused to embrace the Affordable Care Act or Medicaid expansion for the poor people of Florida.
Hope the electorate remember this puerile behavior in 2018.
Ken Damally,
Sunrise
