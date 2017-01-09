Tourism hit

Regardless of how many people were actually killed or wounded, Florida’s tourist industry has just taken a direct hit. Americans cannot allow their country to turn into a shooting gallery, because Canadians and others who come for the summer sun can also get it in places like Cuba, the Mayan Riviera and Costa Rica.
On Day One of his much-dreaded presidency, Donald Trump will richly reward the National Rifle Association and make gun laws even looser and more insane than they are already.
I have beloved family in Florida, but otherwise I would never spend my vacations in a state that champions Stand Your Ground laws that would only make sense if there were no such thing as paranoia.
Ron Charach,
Toronto,
Ontario, Canada
