Murders must stop

Another mass murder in a public place. Right in our own back yard this time.
My wife and I moved here in October after more than 50 years in the Washington, D.C., suburbs. Until Friday, this place was Eden. Then, just down the road from my new house, the same thing that happened in Orlando, Blacksburg, Newtown, Killeen, San Ysidro, San Bernadino, Fort Hood, Edmond, Binghampton, Aurora and Washington, D.C., happened five miles away.
And those are only the ones I can remember right now. There are a whole lot more — and a lot of grieving people.
Whatever we’re doing isn’t working, and the killing isn’t going to stop all by itself, apparently. What’s it going to take, people? Suggestions, anyone?
Tom Sragner,
Fort Lauderdale
Comments