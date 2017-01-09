I’ll let my fellow residents of our beloved state ponder how mass shootings at airports can occur when anyone can check a gun with their luggage and then open fire after retrieving it.
Yet we gleefully cave in to the demands of the NRA and our compassionate Republican legislators who continue to advocate for guns in schools, national parks, airports and other public places.
We cannot have it both ways. Either we demand policies for the common good be implemented at the state and national levels, or else we allow the unimpeded flow of guns, which will surely lead to more carnage.
No Republican or Democratic legislator can truthfully keep us safe, as they promise, unless they restrict guns to a far wider degree. Let’s force an end to this calamitous charade.
Sid Sussman, Hallandale
