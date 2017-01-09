FBI missed again

Prior to 9/11, the FBI was presented information describing a suspicious group of foreign nationals taking flying lessons in Florida. It declined to investigate.
Now, we are told that the Fort Lauderdale shooter went to the FBI asking for help with the voices in his head, which were telling him to fight for ISIS. The FBI again failed to investigate, instead pushing him off to the local authorities.
One thinks, they must still be too busy with Hillary Clinton’s email server.
Arthur Shapiro, Pinecrest
Comments