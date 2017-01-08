NRA gets it wrong

After the tragic shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, the NRA’s Wayne LaPierre claimed that the only thing that will stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. Friday’s shooting at Fort Lauderdale’s airport proves how foolish his words are.
There are few public places that have more good guys with a gun than our airports. Based on LaPierre’s logic, the shooting should have been stopped without any death or injury. What he fails to recognize is any act of surprise, be it Pearl Harbor or a gunman, is virtually unstoppable.
Andrew Arslanian, Miami
