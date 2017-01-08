Bush’s bad choice

Former President George W. Bush may think that he did himself a favor by voting for ‘none of the above’ in the presidential category. Although contrarily, he, former first lady Laura Bush and others like them actually helped put Donald Trump in the White House.
As a former president, you would think that he would know better. Someone ought to tell Bush that he didn’t do such a wonderful thing after all. And also tell him to stop boasting about his asinine maneuver.
JoAnn Lee Frank,
Clearwater
